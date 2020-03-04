Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home - Rosebud
111 South 2nd St.
Rosebud, TX 76570
(254) 583-7812
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Adair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Gean Franz Adair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Gean Franz Adair Obituary
ADAIR, Carol Gean Franz Heaven has gained another angel. Carol Gean Franz Adair of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 27, 2020. Carol was born in Rosebud, Texas to Urban and LuLa Lee Mortimer Franz July 12, 1935 and lived the last 37 years in Austin, Texas. She worked as a secretary at the Highway Department in Waco, Texas and Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas for 23 years. She retired in 1999. She is survived by a son, Timothy (Tim) Moseley and wife Dana and granddaughter Madison of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by a daughter, Patti Moseley Fant and husband Roger, granddaughters Brandy Fant and Lacey Johnson and husband Randy of Copperas Cove, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Douglas (Bubba) Franz and wife Linda of Lake Whales, Florida; nephew Michael Franz and wife Debbie of Homestead, Florida, and niece Jill St Germain and husband Bryan also of Homestead, Florida. Meme (Carol) is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Meme was a loving, caring, strong-willed lady who enjoyed everything about life. She was a loyal attendee at Round Rock's First United Methodist Church. She was also a volunteer at Brentwood Christian School for many years. Carol was known by her high school friends as "Skeeter." She enjoyed going to their yearly reunions to catch up with old friends. Meme was a "fashionista" with her sassy style of clothes and jewelry. She was and will always be known for her beautiful silver white hair. Visitation will be held on March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. to Noon at Cook Gerngross Green Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, Texas with graveside services to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -