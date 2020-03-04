|
ADAIR, Carol Gean Franz Heaven has gained another angel. Carol Gean Franz Adair of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 27, 2020. Carol was born in Rosebud, Texas to Urban and LuLa Lee Mortimer Franz July 12, 1935 and lived the last 37 years in Austin, Texas. She worked as a secretary at the Highway Department in Waco, Texas and Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas for 23 years. She retired in 1999. She is survived by a son, Timothy (Tim) Moseley and wife Dana and granddaughter Madison of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by a daughter, Patti Moseley Fant and husband Roger, granddaughters Brandy Fant and Lacey Johnson and husband Randy of Copperas Cove, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Douglas (Bubba) Franz and wife Linda of Lake Whales, Florida; nephew Michael Franz and wife Debbie of Homestead, Florida, and niece Jill St Germain and husband Bryan also of Homestead, Florida. Meme (Carol) is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Meme was a loving, caring, strong-willed lady who enjoyed everything about life. She was a loyal attendee at Round Rock's First United Methodist Church. She was also a volunteer at Brentwood Christian School for many years. Carol was known by her high school friends as "Skeeter." She enjoyed going to their yearly reunions to catch up with old friends. Meme was a "fashionista" with her sassy style of clothes and jewelry. She was and will always be known for her beautiful silver white hair. Visitation will be held on March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. to Noon at Cook Gerngross Green Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, Texas with graveside services to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020