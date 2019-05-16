|
GUILBERT, Carol Carol (Galt) Guilbert, age 75, died on Monday, May 13, 2019. Carol was a remarkable wife, mom, grandmother, chemist, friend and artist. Carol was born and grew up in Carrington, N. D. She studied chemistry at North Dakota State University and completed her PhD in biochemistry at the University of Pittsburg. Carol was a gifted chemist working to develop and improve surfactant, cleaning aids and electrical tape at Economics Laboratory and 3M. Carol had a passion for art including stain glass, paper, painting, fabric dyeing, and recently clay sculpture. Carol was preceded in death by her father Bunk (Elton) Galt, her mother Evelyn Galt, and her brother Joel Galt. Survivors include her husband Curt Guilbert; her daughter Theresa Guilbert; and her grandchildren Emma, Abby and Maddie McMonigal and her sister Karen (Galt) Stewart. Her memorial service and reception will be held at Emmaus Catholic Church, 1718 Lohmens Crossing, Lakeway, Texas on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions to the (hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate) are welcome. Condolences at strawserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2019