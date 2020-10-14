1/1
Carol Jean McCall
1953 - 2020
MCCALL, Carol Jean Carol Jean McCall, of Bastrop, TX, passed away on October 9, 2020, in Mora, New Mexico, at the age of 67. She was born on January 23, 1953, to Haskell and Juanita (Lemburg) Armitage of Houston, TX. Carol grew up in Houston, attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, where she acquired a bachelor degree in Education, then began her teaching career in Coupland, TX. After returning to Houston, she met and married the love of her life, Don McCall, on August 31, 1979. They lived in many cities over their 41 years of marriage -- Houston, TX; Traverse City and Lansing, MI; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Albuquerque, NM; Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Leander, TX; High Point, NC; and Bastrop, TX. Carol was a devout Christian and enjoyed serving in her local church community. She was a member of various creative arts organizations such as Heart of Texas Tolers, Capitol City Scribes, Waco Calligraphy Guild, and others. She taught at several public and private schools over the years, as well as Wesley College in North Carolina. Her charisma warmed the hearts of people all over the world, as she never met a stranger. She treasured her friends and family dearly and strived to make all people feel known and loved. Carol is survived by her husband, Don McCall; children, Kevin McCall and Bonnie Claire Turner and their spouses; grandchildren, Colin, Rowan, Riley, Embree, and Hadley; siblings, Teri Darby, Jerry Darby, Kelley Parker, and Brenda Howard; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David. Visitation will be held at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 RR 620 North, Round Rock, TX, on Friday, October 16, from 5-8 pm. A graveside service will be held at Gooch Cemetery in Mason, TX, on Saturday, October 17, at 2 pm. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church in Bastrop, TX, on Monday, October 19, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dallas Theological Seminary or Calvary Episcopal Church.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gooch Cemetery
OCT
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
(512) 244-3772
