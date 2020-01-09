|
|
PORTER, Carol Lanette Carol Lanette Porter was born in Austin, Texas, the second child of Alexander W. and Hudie M. Porter (deceased). She died on December 31, 2019, surrounded by her immediate family. She was educated in schools throughout the United States. Carol enjoyed an active childhood growing up and was selected as Ebenezer Church Queen and served in several capacities in school activities across the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. She was a traveler with her family and visited every monument in Manhattan, New York and in the Washington, D.C. area. After graduation from Ramapo College, Mahwah, New Jersey, Carol was employed by various non profit and social organizations such as Girl Scouts of America in Austin, Texas and Boys and Girls Club, Vineland, New Jersey. Her last position of employment was as Volunteer Services Coordinator, Adventist Health Services, Killeen, Texas, where she supervised over 300 volunteers in Killeen and Lampasas, Texas. Carol was an avid outdoors person who loved biking and kickboxing. She will be missed by her many relatives and friends. She leaves to mourn her demise her father, Alexander W. Porter and sister Sharon Elaine Porter, Pflugerville, Texas and a host of friends and relatives. Viewing, Friday, January 10, 2020, 10am-11am at Ebenezer Third Baptist Church. Celebration of Life 11 am at Ebenezer. Interment, Cook Walden Capital Parks, Pflugerville TX. Services provided by King Tears Mortuary Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020