|
|
LASSETER, Carol Jean Goodson Carol Jean Goodson Lasseter passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Jacksonville, Texas to Wayne and Willie Tom Goodson. She was the ultimate tomboy, horsewoman and ranch hand to her daddy. She was ever proud of her East Texas roots. Carol married Robert E. Lasseter and moved to Austin in 1950 where she worked for Mutual Savings and later Texas Rehabilitation Commission. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Austin. She loved God, her 4-legged fur babies, Garner State Park camping, and Christmas lawn decorating. She delighted in family and friends. Carol was predeceased by Robert Lasseter, her husband of 65 years, son-in-law Jerry Hardin, and sister Billie Kathryn LaFerney. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Hardin and grandchildren: Heather Dean and husband Russ, Heath Hardin and wife Kelley; and her son Bobby Lasseter and wife Emily, and grandchildren: Samantha and John Kilkenny, and 10 great-grandchildren. Our special thanks to her devoted caregivers and to Silverado Hospice for their loving care and guidance. A memorial service will be held at Buda United Methodist Church, 302 Elm Street, Buda, Texas on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019