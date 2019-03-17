SCOTT, Carol M. Carol Scott, 77, died unexpectedly at her home in Onion Creek on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born Carol Marie Stann in Washington, DC, on July 8, 1941, to Eugene and Marie Kelley Stann. With a father in the military, Carol grew up in the Yukon Territory, Italy, and five US states. After completing a degree at Trinity College in Washington, DC, she worked in Detroit before marrying Capt. Ernest Kim Scott in 1964. Then she began an equally peripatetic life with Kim, including many years in Germany, Virginia, and other states. They retired from Army life to California, then Lockheed transferred them to Austin in 1984. Carol loved traveling, cooking, and entertaining, often rivaling Martha Stewart! She was an active member of the Onion Creek community and of Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda. For many years, she and Kim enjoyed summering in Colorado, a tradition she carried on with her grandchildren after Kim died in 2004. Most of all, she was full of zest and spent her life enriching the lives of others as a caring friend and confidant. She is survived by her daughters Kathy Lahaye and Lisa Jeffus Hearn of Austin and grandchildren Scotty, Colby, and Kristina Jeffus. She is also survived by her sister Susan Stann Burke (Patrick) of Monument, Colorado, brother Jeffrey Stann (Ellen Shilliinglaw) of Harpswell, Maine, and niece Katherine Elkin (Andy) of Berwyn, Pennsylvania. Recitation of the rosary will be at 1:30 pm Tuesday, March 19, followed by a funeral Mass at 2:00 pm at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1100 Main St., Buda Texas. Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, March 21, at 11:15 am. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary