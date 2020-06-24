HENDRICKSON, Carol Tattersfield 1930-2020 Carol Hendrickson, accomplished artist, world traveler, ardent bridge player, bibliophile, and lover of cats, dogs, and chocolate ice cream, died from cancer on June 21, 2020, at the age of 89. The daughter of Alice and Charles Tattersfield, she was born in Minneapolis, MN on Nov 20, 1930. Her husband of 34 years, William Richard Hendrickson, died in 2002. Together they had 11 adoring children raised on Army posts all across the country. Carol is survived by her sister, Joan Anderson (Phoenix, AZ), many nieces and nephews, and her children: Cathy Boetto (Winter Haven, FL), Laurel Hendrickson (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Julie Daly (Deerborn, NJ), Joel Hendrickson (Highlands Ranch, CO), Chuck Hendrickson (Flower Mound, TX), Doug Hendrickson (West Richland, WA), Thom Hendrickson (Littleton, CO), David Hendrickson (Hagerstown, MD), Alan Hendrickson (Rollingwood, TX), Jon Hendrickson (Lantana, TX), and Andy Hendrickson (Dallas, TX). She was also the proud grandmother to her 24 grandkids and 10 great grandchildren. When asked to describe herself, Carol responded, "Being an artist is what I DO; being a mother is what I AM." Carol will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her lovely sense of style and grace and for her deep sense of faith. She was a consummate storyteller, list maker, keeper of all family records, and the creator of an extensive library of family photo albums. She was always ready for a new adventure. While living in Dallas, Carol ran her own "Fine Lines" logo business, was a school librarian for Lake Highlands High School, and later worked as a law librarian for a large Dallas law firm before she retired to Florida in 1997. She relocated to Austin, Texas in 2019. Funeral visitation is scheduled for 5-9 pm Tues June 30, at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N.Lamar, with opportunity for sharing remembrances starting at 7. Mass will be said at St. Mary Cathedral downtown on 9:30 am Wed July 1, followed by interment at Austin Memorial Park at 2800 Hancock Dr. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. For those wishing to remember Carol, please consider making a donation in her memory to Hospice Austin, whose loving care and support were so instrumental throughout her journey.



