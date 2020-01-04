|
|
LINDER, Carol Yvonne On October 23rd, 2019 Carol Yvonne Linder's soul could no longer be bothered with her cancer-ridden body. So when her favorite niece ducked out of the room, her soul took one last look around, said that'll do and sped like anything to place where the best people go. She was born July 11, 1944 in Macon, GA. She once owned a 17-acre farm with cows, chickens, apple orchards, vegetable gardens, a stocked pond, barbed wire fencing and an elaborate pump house she built herself. She got her BS degree from the University of Maryland in Human Resources and spent decades selflessly looking out for other people and beating back institutional BS at CIGNA and Alion Science and Technology. She was a member of the Rockville Baptist Church, performing works of unquestionable love and ever-lasting empathy to the elderly, the sick and the homeless, several times taking in abused girls and women under her own roof. She retired and moved to Austin, Texas to get away from Maryland's weather. In Austin, Carol got fierce with the University Baptist Church and later with Oak Hill Baptist Church. At UBC she was especially engaged in working to support the LGTBQ community and was all hands and feet in with God's Family Dinner program. When she wasn't in church she appeared to be on a personal quest to eat in every single restaurant in the greater Austin area. To the consternation of her dinner companions and tables nearby, she never gained a pound. She is survived by her sisters Rita, Dianne, Debbie, her besties Ora Sue, Kathy and Henrietta, a host of nieces and nephews, hundreds of loving friends and every living inhabitant of the planet whose lives, whether they are aware of it or not, were improved by the quiet acts of selflessness she made a daily habit of doing. Her memorial service will be held in Macon on January 4th, 2020. Save your flowers. Send some cold hard American cash to Hospice Austin, the Girl Scouts of America or your local family owned sushi bar or chalupa stand.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 4, 2020