|
|
CONNELL, Carola Jean Carola Jean Connell (née Doyle) died peacefully on January 6, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 74. Carola is survived by her son, David Cantrell and daughter in law, Candy Cantrell of Austin, Texas. She is preceded in death by her father Philip Patrick Doyle and her mother, Elizabeth (Doris) Jean Doyle (née Aitchison). Carola was born on August 5, 1945 in Spokane, Washington. In 1966, she graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Architecture and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Carola loved knitting, quilting and sharing recipes with her friends and family. A Memorial Service date to be announced in the near future.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020