|
|
BLEAKNEY, Carole Crow Carole Bleakney went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 11, 2019, following complications from heart disease. She was born on January 24, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, to Maxine Stevens Crowa and Edward LeRoy Crow. She spent her childhood years in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduating from Ray High School in 1958. She began college at Texas Christian University, later transferring to the University of Texas, where she met and married Philip Arnold Bleakney, Jr., in 1961. She enjoyed decorating, reading, and traveling with family and friends. Carole is survived by her children; Bonnie Bleakney Albert, Tracy Bleakney Bissett, and son Philip Arnold Bleakney, III, as well as Merland Albert, Jack Bissett, and Dana Bleakney. In addition, "Sugar," is survived by her six grandchildren; Jacob and Abby Gray, Britton and Bleakney Bissett, and Allison and Mary Margaret Bleakney. A celebration of Carole's life will take place at Weed Corley Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on January 11th at 2:00pm. Following the service, a reception will be held at the University of Texas, Texas Exes Center on the UT campus. The family would appreciate any memorial contributions be made to The Heart of Gold Foundation or the Glaucoma Research Foundation in Carole's name. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019