MULLEN, Carole Elizabeth King Carole Elizabeth King Mullen was born in Mason, Texas on September 22, 1939, to Max and Maudell King. She married the love of her life, Ron Mullen, on December 29, 1959. They initially settled in San Antonio, where Carole was a school teacher. Ron and Carole welcomed their daughter, Lacy, in 1960. They relocated to Austin in 1966 and welcomed a second daughter, Misty, a few years later. Carole actively served the Austin community as Women's Symphony League President and Ball Chair, Laguna Gloria Art Museum President, member of the Settlement Club, Junior Austin Women's Club as well as countless other organizations. She was a driving force in her husband's political career and an active member in her church, where she served on countless committees and was an integral part of its foundation. Carole also taught school at Casner Christian Academy (formerly Highland Park Baptist Preschool) for over a decade, where she touched and shaped innumerable lives. Carole was the family matriarch, forming family traditions and prioritizing family needs over her own. Her friends will remember her for her faith, sense of humor, and lifelong dedication to nurturing children. Carole left for her heavenly home to join Jesus on Tuesday, November 19th, holding the hand of her husband, Ron. Her legacy carries on through her husband, her daughters Lacy Holcomb (and Lacy's husband, Jim) and Misty Tate (and Misty's husband, Drew). Known as Muzzie, The Muz, or Honey to her five grandchildren, whom she adored, her grandsons Taylor Holcomb (and his wife Erin), Drew and Jax Tate, and her granddaughters Haley Holcomb and Libby Tate. She was also the proud great grandmother to Jimmy, John David, and Louisa Holcomb. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar, Austin, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Austin Baptist Church, at 7016 Ribelin Ranch Drive, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Settlement Home for Children www.settlementhome.org or Austin Baptist Church This Mountain is the Lord's www.austinbaptistchurch.com. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39 NIV
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019