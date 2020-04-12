|
NORRED, Carole Yvonne Carole Yvonne Norred (Bierman), 76, was born in Centralia Illinois on October 15, 1943. After a long battle with Alzheimer's , she went home peacefully to her Heavenly Father on March 30, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. She was proceeded in death by her parents Harry and Edna Bierman, her brother Alden Bierman and her husband, George Norred. She is survived by her two sons: Jon M. Huff Jr. and his wife Cindy; Kevin R. Huff and his wife Alma. Her six grandchildren: Jon Huff III, Kelcie Landeros, Jordan Huff, Austin Huff, Zachary Huff, and Amy Winkle. Her four great-grandchildren: Christopher Huff, Riley Huff, Donovan Winkle, and Wyatt Winkle. Her former husbands: Jon Huff, married March 1962; and William Thornton, married July 1978. Her two sisters: Paula French and Ann Chappell, plus many nieces and nephews. Carole spent her early life in Centralia, Illinois. She graduated from Centralia High School 1961. Following her marriage to Jon Huff, an Air Force Officer in 1962, she raised her sons and lived in Mississippi, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, Alabama, and California. She made her final move to Texas in 1984. Carole graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California on April 14, 1984 with a Bachelor's Degree of Science from the School of Business and Management. She was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the State of Texas, where she specialized in work as an Insurance Fraud Investigator until she retired. Carole had many interests which included traveling, cruising, camping and spending time with her family and grandkids. During her traveling adventures, Carole explored places such as Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, and most mainland states in the U.S. Her cruising adventures included trips to Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Panama Canal. One of her favorite trips was cruising from Ft. Lauderdale to the Mediterranean and visiting Rome, Venice,Pompeii, Portugal, and Croatia. Carole was very creative and enjoyed crafting. With those talents she made gifts for family and friends including mosaic crosses, stained glass ornaments, and crocheted afghans. She also crocheted beanies for cancer patients and afghans for Hospice patients. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved to decorate each room with festive décor and make home-made cookies, breads and candy for family and friends. Carole attended Hill Country Fellowship church in Burnet, Texas. As a member she participated in a mission trip to Israel, where she was baptized in the Jordan River. She also participated in a mission trip to Argentina where she made many friends. She enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen for Vacation Bible School and served many Sunday mornings as a greeter. She shared her love of traveling by sponsoring others to participate in mission trips. She was a member of the Marble Falls Senior Center. She made friends in her community and enjoyed playing Canasta and participating in potluck socials. The family appreciates the special people that helped care for Carole as her disease became advanced. Special thanks to Sona Bella Hospice and the caregivers and staff at The Cottages at Chandler Creek, in Round Rock, Texas. When conditions allow for group gatherings, a Memorial service will be held at Hill Country Fellowship in Burnet, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest donations be made to Alzheimer Foundation alzfdn.org or Hill Country Fellowship (Missions) hcfburnet.org
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020