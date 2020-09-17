FLORES, Carolina Rodriguez Carolina Rodriguez Flores was born on June 7, 1939 to Jose and Nieves Rodriguez in Glenham, Bastrop County Texas. She took great pride in everything she did, especially dedicating her life to raising her five children as a single mother. Carolina worked hard all her life, starting as a young girl working in the cotton fields with her parents, then eventually many years at Mina Elementary where she retired after 30 years of educating and touching the lives of generations of children. After retiring she dedicated her life to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She gave her life to Christ as a young girl, then she recommitted her life to the Lord when she was baptized on March 7, 1999 and was a faithful member of the Faith Impact Fellowship church. Carolina's house was always open and welcoming to her nieces and nephews. She loved talking on the phone to her many friends and family, watching her novelas as well as attending family gatherings. Carolina Rodriguez Flores, age 81, of Bastrop, TX was called home to the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Our beloved Mother, Abuela, Tia, Prima and friend will be in our hearts forever, until we are together again with the Lord.



