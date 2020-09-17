1/1
Carolina Rodriguez Flores
1939 - 2020
FLORES, Carolina Rodriguez Carolina Rodriguez Flores was born on June 7, 1939 to Jose and Nieves Rodriguez in Glenham, Bastrop County Texas. She took great pride in everything she did, especially dedicating her life to raising her five children as a single mother. Carolina worked hard all her life, starting as a young girl working in the cotton fields with her parents, then eventually many years at Mina Elementary where she retired after 30 years of educating and touching the lives of generations of children. After retiring she dedicated her life to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She gave her life to Christ as a young girl, then she recommitted her life to the Lord when she was baptized on March 7, 1999 and was a faithful member of the Faith Impact Fellowship church. Carolina's house was always open and welcoming to her nieces and nephews. She loved talking on the phone to her many friends and family, watching her novelas as well as attending family gatherings. Carolina Rodriguez Flores, age 81, of Bastrop, TX was called home to the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Our beloved Mother, Abuela, Tia, Prima and friend will be in our hearts forever, until we are together again with the Lord.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
September 11, 2020
Carolina and I worked together at Emile with Pre-Kindergarten students. She was always so kind and helpful. She always had a great smile for everyone. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Doedee Vann
Friend
September 10, 2020
Mario, so saddened by the news of the passing of your grandma. Love you much!❤❤
Movia Miller
Neighbor
September 10, 2020
My deepest to the family. I pray that God give you to strength in your time loss. Sending hugs and prayers your way.
Addie Aldridge
Friend
September 9, 2020
Sweet lady who raised a great son. Love you Esteban and you guys are in my prayers.
Jean Lang
Friend
September 9, 2020
Carolina was such a sweet, kind person. Worked with her many years at Mina and would see her from time to time throughout the years. Always cared for others. You will be missed dearly.
Marcy Simpson
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss she was a very sweet lady
Kerri
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
Elias and I would like to express our deepest condolences to Irma and her family! Praying for you all.
Elias and Maria Garcia
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
I remember the weekend trips to Bastrop with my mom Janie when I was little. I loved going to see my Tia (Tias). Playing in her backyard with Martin and Estaban and Tia telling me about my great parents house next door or looking at her collection of garden decorations. Even though She will be missed, love you Tia
Bianca Medina
Family
September 9, 2020
Thank you always being there for my mama when she needed you there for Joe Anthony, for being her friend, for being my kindergarten teacher Mrs. Miller’s teachers aid and for always remembering us after my father’s death and always treating us with respect for being Joe’s children. You will always be the speediest driver on Main Street and I’ll miss seeing you jump those tracks. Most of all for being the wonderful tia you were. Until we meet again. ❤

Love Always and Forever,
Angelica Maria Rodriguez
Angelica Rodriguez
Family
September 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy and prayers to the family.
Linda Foster
Acquaintance
September 4, 2020
Rest in heaven Carolina. You will be missed.
Rosemary Gutierrez
Friend
