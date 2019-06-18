JOHNSTON, Caroline Merritt Caroline Merritt Johnston, long-time resident of Austin Texas, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. Caroline was an incredibly generous woman with her time, energy and love for her family, her job as a teacher, her students here in Austin at both Dexter Hall where she taught English as a Second Language (ESL) and at Criss Cole Rehabilitation Center for the Visually Impaired as well as her dedication to the Catholic Church. Caroline was also very invested in social justice all of her life and more recently involved in the Texas Civil Rights Project. Caroline was married to William (Bill) Paul Johnston for 58 years. They lived the majority of their life in Corpus Christi, Texas where they raised 5 children Joe, Mary, Annie, Margaret & Paul. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband Bill, two of her children, Joe & Annie and her only sibling Martha Rose Kaler of Corpus Christi, Texas. Caroline graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1950 and was longtime devoted Longhorn fan in all things sport! She was a passionate and loyal season ticket holder for football, basketball and baseball for many years including her 45 yard line, row 1 Longhorn football tickets shared with Longhorn Bob! Caroline was so very proud of her connections with Jody Conradt, Mack Brown, Craig Way and Chris Plonsky and many of the players that came through the UT system. Her love for the many students she taught both international and visually impaired was unconditional and a driving force in her passion for life. This experience motivated her to give of herself 100% every day to everyone who was fortunate to know Caroline. A Funeral Mass will be held for Caroline at 10:30am on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at St Austin's Catholic Church (2026 Guadalupe Street) with a reception to follow. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary