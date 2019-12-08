|
PLAUCHÉ, Carolyn Ann Cloudt Carolyn Ann Cloudt Plauché of Georgetown, TX passed away in Austin, TX on November 27, 2019 at the age of 77. Carolyn grew up in the Houston Memorial area. As her family grew, she made her home in Dallas, TX. Carolyn received her bachelor degree in education at UT Dallas and later her master's degree from Texas Woman's University. Carolyn was an active member of her church and multiple charities. She also participated in the Sun City Singers, Sassy Ladies Dance Group, the Georgettes, and other Sun City organizations. Carolyn loved to travel and spend time with her dear friends and large family. She is preceded in death by her father, Chester Cloudt, Sr., mother Lucille Legendre Cloudt, son Chester Boyce, daughter Jean Marie, daughter Karrie Kay, and daughter René. She is survived by two siblings, brother Chester Cloudt, Jr. (wife Julie) and sister Kathleen Cloudt Steffan (husband Tim); four children, son Jeffrey L. Plauché, Jr. (wife Sue), daughter Holly Plauché Werth (husband Chris), son Michael Bradley Plauché (wife Barrie), and daughter Paige Plauché Meredith (husband Sam); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many good friends. She will be dearly missed. A funeral will take place at 1pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Andice, TX. Services will be officiated by Father Larry Stehling to be followed immediately by a reception at the church. As a celebration of Carolyn's life, in lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019