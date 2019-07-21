ROYDER, Carolyn Ann Smith Carolyn Ann Smith Royder, formerly of Austin, TX, passed away at home in Cresskill, NJ on June 15, 2019. She was born in Temple, Texas on September 29, 1931, to Vernie M. and Charlene Maxwell Smith. Carolyn attended school in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1949. While studying at the University of Texas at Austin, she met and was courted by her loyal Aggie sweetheart, Tom. On April 18, 1953, two weeks after Tom returned from the Korean War, they were married by Carlyle Marney and Jim Berry at First Baptist Church in Austin. Carolyn and Tom raised their three children in Baytown, Texas. One of her greatest joys was watching them grow up. Carolyn was known for her studious nature and was well-read in a variety of subjects. Once the children were older, she returned to school to finish her degree and went on to earn her master's degree from the University of Houston at Clear Lake. She loved every minute of the years she spent teaching at Lee College and later at Austin Community College. Carolyn enjoyed using her talents to support her husband and children, and this extended into her community. She was always interested and involved in civic and political issues and was an active church member wherever they lived. In 1998, Carolyn and Tom returned to their beloved Austin. They lived there until 2017, when they moved to Vermont and then to New Jersey to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Tom; sons, Tom (and Karrie) Royder and Scott Royder; daughter Rhonda Royder (and Jim) Keyt; cherished grandsons, Maxwell and Mitchell Keyt. Siblings: Ronald (and Barbara) Smith, Vernett (and Rev. Richard) Safford; sister-in-law, Pat Royder; and many loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many special longtime friends whom she dearly missed after moving away. Carolyn's family wishes to thank special caregivers, Diana, Maryuris, and Beatriz, as well as her nurses, Monika and Lavern, and the staff of the VNA Hospice of Englewood for their loving and compassionate care. There will be a celebration of Carolyn's life on August 17th at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Austin, Texas. Memorial donations may be made to Chinquapin Preparatory School (chinquapin.org) or to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (raicestexas.org). Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019