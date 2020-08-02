BARRON, Carolyn Carolyn Barron, formerly of Edna, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born on August 26, 1942 in Bryan, Texas to Joe and Ruth Smith Barron. Aunt Carolyn (Miss Barron) taught High School for over 40 years, most of those in Edna, Texas. Throughout her career she taught many subjects from History, Government, Business, Speech, and Journalism. She was an avid supporter of her sports teams as well as a coach in many UIL events with a short period as the Drama teacher. In her retirement, to the family farm she continued to support UIL students in Pflugerville by attending and judging events. Always keeping track of her local sports teams. She was not done teaching and continued to substitute teach at all the Pflugerville High Schools until the last four years of her life. She also was a faithful member of Walnut Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and VBS. Aunt Carolyn was never a prideful person instead taking pride in the achievements of her family and students. One source of her greatest pride was the naming of a Pflugerville elementary school in honor of her mother "Ruth Smith Barron Elementary." Ever appropriate that this school was very near to the family farm of which Aunt Carolyn had availed so many students with stories of throughout the years. She will be dearly missed for her unconditional love and giving spirit by her family, friends, and thousands of students. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Ruth May Mulenex, sister-in-law Billie Barron; nephews, James Mulenex, Joe Mulenex, Bill Barron, Bob Boemer, Bill Boemer, Mitchell Walters, Charlie Barron, David Pfannsteil, and Dave Barron; and nieces, Beth McMahon, Becky Poindexter, Barbara Boemer, Kayde Barron, Noelie Day and Vivian Moss. She was preceded in death by; her Parents: Joe, and Ruth Barron, sisters, Mary Ann Walters, (Calvin), Shirley Pfannstiel (Dan), and Lillian Boemer (Arnold); brothers, Joe R. Barron (Verda), Tom Barron (Gerry), Charlie Barron (Wanda), Noel Barron, and brother-in-law Edward Mulenex A private family service was held at Walnut Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolyn Barron Scholarship PO Box 387 Edna, TX 77957.



