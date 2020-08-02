1/1
Carolyn Barron
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRON, Carolyn Carolyn Barron, formerly of Edna, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born on August 26, 1942 in Bryan, Texas to Joe and Ruth Smith Barron. Aunt Carolyn (Miss Barron) taught High School for over 40 years, most of those in Edna, Texas. Throughout her career she taught many subjects from History, Government, Business, Speech, and Journalism. She was an avid supporter of her sports teams as well as a coach in many UIL events with a short period as the Drama teacher. In her retirement, to the family farm she continued to support UIL students in Pflugerville by attending and judging events. Always keeping track of her local sports teams. She was not done teaching and continued to substitute teach at all the Pflugerville High Schools until the last four years of her life. She also was a faithful member of Walnut Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and VBS. Aunt Carolyn was never a prideful person instead taking pride in the achievements of her family and students. One source of her greatest pride was the naming of a Pflugerville elementary school in honor of her mother "Ruth Smith Barron Elementary." Ever appropriate that this school was very near to the family farm of which Aunt Carolyn had availed so many students with stories of throughout the years. She will be dearly missed for her unconditional love and giving spirit by her family, friends, and thousands of students. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Ruth May Mulenex, sister-in-law Billie Barron; nephews, James Mulenex, Joe Mulenex, Bill Barron, Bob Boemer, Bill Boemer, Mitchell Walters, Charlie Barron, David Pfannsteil, and Dave Barron; and nieces, Beth McMahon, Becky Poindexter, Barbara Boemer, Kayde Barron, Noelie Day and Vivian Moss. She was preceded in death by; her Parents: Joe, and Ruth Barron, sisters, Mary Ann Walters, (Calvin), Shirley Pfannstiel (Dan), and Lillian Boemer (Arnold); brothers, Joe R. Barron (Verda), Tom Barron (Gerry), Charlie Barron (Wanda), Noel Barron, and brother-in-law Edward Mulenex A private family service was held at Walnut Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolyn Barron Scholarship PO Box 387 Edna, TX 77957.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
OAKLAWN FUNERAL HOME - EDNA
900 NAVIDAD
Edna, TX 77957
(361) 782-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OAKLAWN FUNERAL HOME - EDNA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
August 1, 2020
To the family and my classmates of the MIGHTY CLASS OF 1989-Im unable to visit in body so I send sincerest condolences-
Sean Felder
Classmate
July 31, 2020
Such a wonderful and beautiful person. You will be missed by all.
Timmy Shefcik
Student
July 31, 2020
I have so many fond memories with Miss Barron. Little did I know how she would use journalism and yearbook to teach me about so many of life’s lessons. I appreciated her honesty and bluntness especially because I knew it came from her heart.
I loved her and I am grateful she was my teacher.
Melissa Saulsbury
Student
July 31, 2020
Teacher, mentor and friend. Carolyn was a such a wonderful and gracious person to us and our girls over the years. She was an amazing presence in our lives, a strong Christian woman, and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carolyn’s family during this time. May God bless you.
Frank and Linda Grewe
Friend
July 31, 2020
Miss Barron was an outstanding teacher and wonderful person. I was fortunate to have her as both my teacher and Student Council sponsor. A legend at EHS! I can still hear her lovely voice announcing the EHS Band at Halftime - “The Pride of the Gulf Coast”! She will be missed by everyone in our nice little town that was lucky enough to have known her.
Judy Jarratt Srubar
Student
July 30, 2020
What a joy to work with Carolyn a number of years through UIL competitions. I always looked forward to seeing and visiting with her during the time I taught in Yorktown. A true coach she was!
Melba Young
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
Miss Barron was one of a handful of extraordinary teachers I’ve been fortunate to have. She expected a lot of her students but was fair. She challenged us and modeled critical thinking. I will always be grateful for the EHS classes I had with her. Sincere condolences to her family.
Janie Wilson
Student
July 30, 2020
What a legacy you left behind. You’ll always be remembered at EHS. Rest In Peace Ms. Barron.
Mitzi Porche
Student
July 30, 2020
What a remarkable woman! Carolyn was a delight to engage in conversation, especially about teaching. Her passion for learning was obvious and I have no doubt she positively impacted many, many people's lives with her own.
Diana Barron Pfannstiel Riepe
Family
July 30, 2020
For decades, Carolyn was the Point Rider and Ranahan for all of the "Cowboys" at Edna High School. You felt special to be considered one of her friends. Sincere condolences to Ruth May, James and Christina, and Joe for your loss.
Gary Ott
Friend
July 30, 2020
When I first came to Edna as high school counselor, Carolyn was among the first to greet me and to introduce me to her great mother. She was Edna High School to so many kids, especially the ones she worked with to make feel at home at EHS. She and I always had a special feeling for each other as we were born 3 weeks apart. God rest her soul.
Mike Rainbolt
Friend
July 30, 2020
Such a wonderful person and teacher. She will be missed.
Brad Bentley
Student
July 30, 2020
Fond memories , she was a great teacher and truly cared about all of her students. Rest In Peace Miss Barron.
Mark Reed
Student
July 29, 2020
Such a wonderful person❤ RIP Miss Barron
Lisa (Pearson) Larkin
Student
July 29, 2020
I was blessed to have her as a teacher at EHS. She made a difference.
Ralph Mann
Student
July 29, 2020
I have so many fond memories of this amazing educator and was inspired to become a teacher myself. May you rest in peace. My sympathies to the family.
Gina (Hernandez) Reina
Student
July 29, 2020
Miss Barron was the nicest and most cordial teacher in all of Edna ISD. Miss Barron was respected by all EHS students and every life she touched is better for it. God bless her family. A faithful Christian she was.
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bruce & Donna Miller
July 29, 2020
Loved Miss Barron as a teacher and later as a friend!!! She invested her life to EHS students❤❤ What a legacy she leaves!
Mary Lou Bain Hunt
Student
July 29, 2020
Her and her mom were the best awesome neighbors .Miss Barron was a teacher that I looked up to and one that gave me encouragement and help me be the person I am.love the Molina family from Edna.
Cecilia Molina
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved