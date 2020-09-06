PATTERSON, Carolyn Beth Pruet June 19, 1934 - September 2, 2020 Carolyn Beth Pruet Patterson - Austin Artist, Wife, Mother and Grandmother - passed away very peacefully with her children at her side on September 2, 2020 at the age of 86. Carolyn was born in Ranger, Texas on June 19, 1934 to Aileen Elizabeth Blinn Pruet and Chesley Burton Pruet. Along with her older brother Ronald, Carolyn had a wonderfully happy childhood she fondly reminisced about riding horses, playing organ and piano, participating in church activities, reading, painting, drawing and hosting the occasional tea party for her kittens. Carolyn graduated from Ranger High School in 1952 and attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene where she was a White Horse Rider and a music major. She soon transferred to the University of Texas where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts. She loved her time at UT and enjoyed the sisterhood of Alpha Phi sorority. A real beauty, she was named to the "Most Beautiful Co-Ed" list while at UT. She later received a Master's Degree in counseling and guidance at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Carolyn met her late husband of 55 years, Dr. James White Patterson, at a Fort Worth art opening. She found Jim charming and witty, and Jim was captivated by Carolyn's beauty, grace and intellect. The two started dating, and were married on December 26, 1960. Their son Blake and daughter Roslyn were born in Fort Worth in 1963 and 1965 respectively. After stops in Longview and Sherman, Jim, Carolyn and the kids moved to Dallas in 1968 where Jim taught at Southern Methodist University and Carolyn was an artist. In 1978, the family made their last move, settling in Austin where both Jim and Carolyn worked for the Austin Independent School District with Jim as an administrator and Carolyn as a high school counselor. The family found their church home at Northwest Hills United Methodist Church and Carolyn blessed the community for over 40 years with her artistic contributions and friendships. Throughout her life, Carolyn was very spiritual and was active in Sunday School, Bible studies, and other events; she often incorporated hymns, verses and religious themes in her artwork. When the new sanctuary was designed, Carolyn created the stained glass window for the new sanctuary. A large cross set amidst Texas hills and rivers are memorialized in the large and beautiful stained-glass window over the altar. Carolyn co-founded North Hills Gallery at the church, where she and co-curators Betty Jameson and Marjeanne Rutt have supported numerous artists through monthly exhibits open to the community for over 20 years. As a professional artist, Carolyn's work has been shown in over 90 national and international juried exhibits, where she has won numerous awards, as recently as 2017. Her professional affiliations include Signature membership in Southwestern Watercolor Society, The Taos Society of Watercolorists, the Texas Watercolor Society, Third Coast Painters and First Frontier Collage Group; she was also a member of the National Watercolor Society, Waterloo Watercolor Group, and the Society of Watercolor Artists. "Accomplished" is a word that aptly describes Carolyn. Besides keeping up a busy social and family calendar, she and Jim were both proud members of Liz Carpenter's "Getting Better All the Time" (GBATTS) singers, where they enjoyed the company of longtime Austinites and many local performances. She cheerfully gave her time to philanthropy and was especially proud to support the Settlement Home for Children and the Women's Symphony League. Somehow during all of these volunteer and creative endeavors, Carolyn found time to work as a School Counselor at Anderson, Lago Vista, and Bowie High Schools. Carolyn was an amazing entertainer, and relished every detail of throwing a party, setting the most beautiful table and ensuring the enjoyment of each guest through music, stories, wonderful food and treasured company. She loved playing games, including bridge, dominoes and lately Mah Jongg and Bunco; she was an avid reader, and was a member of the "Book Babes" book club for many years. Along with her family, Carolyn enjoyed sailing on Lake Travis on their family sailboat, The Double Dolphin. Carolyn loved to travel with friends and family to other countries, but had a special fondness for the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico She also cherished trips to the Texas and Florida coasts with long-time friends, where she would pull out her paints and brushes and create lasting visual memories for her lucky recipients. Carolyn, known as "Mimi" by her 6 grandchildren, shared with each one of them a special, deep and meaningful relationship, playing an integral part of their lives from diapers to college as they grew up with her in Austin. Throughout her life, Carolyn was gracious and generous of spirit. She treasured spending quality time with her family and found joy in arranging trips and adventures with her six grandchildren. She never failed to make each grandchild feel special, encouraged, and thoroughly loved through memorable activities and anecdotes. Carolyn will be profoundly missed by her devoted children Blake Edward Patterson and Roslyn Caroleen Patterson Breen, son-in-law Sean Edward Breen, daughter-in-law Angie Hartel Patterson, and treasured grandchildren Connor, Logan, Ryan and Dillon Breen and Finley and Ava Patterson all of Austin. Carolyn is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Julian Culver and Ann Patterson, her sister-in-law Myra Sue Pruet, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She has been enthusiastically welcomed by those who preceded in death her beloved husband James White (Jim) Patterson, mother Aileen Elizabeth Blinn Pruet, father Chesley Burton (C.B.) Pruet, and brother Ronald Burton Pruet, Sr. Carolyn's family extends a sincere and heart-felt thank you to the friends who helped Carolyn continue her busy and fulfilling life in recent years. The family also sincerely thanks the caregivers and staff at Brookdale Spicewood Springs, Nurses Unlimited, and Brookdale Hospice for their care and assistance over the past 3 years. Carolyn once wrote: My work is often inspired by music and scripture. One of my favorite scriptures is from Philippians 4:8 "Finally brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable if anything is excellent or praiseworthy think about such things." I hope to provide spiritual nourishment as well as visual interest. For me, painting is a celebration and grateful response to the beauty of all creation. Indeed, Carolyn has given those who knew her priceless gifts the ability to see and create beauty in everyday events and to love and appreciate art, music, beauty and culture. We give thanks for the colorful and inspirational life of Carolyn Beth Pruet Patterson. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can safely gather. If interested, please consider making an honorary donation to one of the following organizations or to a charity of your choice
