|
|
CALHOUN, Carolyn It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carolyn Calhoun, a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to countless, on January 2nd, 2020. Carolyn was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to E.J. and Clifford McCann. She moved to Central Texas where she met and married Curtis Calhoun, her husband of forty years. Carolyn was a strong courageous woman. She was a creative business partner who was never afraid to step out of the box and take risks. She could maneuver her way through many an obstacle. Carolyn never saw problems - only challenges to overcome. Despite her busy schedule, Carolyn always found time for her passions. She loved volunteering at the Austin and Travis County Livestock Show and Rodeo (now Rodeo Austin) and spending time with her husband and a multitude of friends. Her biggest passion, however, was her family. She was a proud and loving mother and a fierce Nana. The loss of Carolyn leaves a hole the size of Texas in our hearts, but Heaven has gained a beautiful angel to watch over us. We miss her and look forward to reuniting with her someday. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Curtis Calhoun; sister Suann Claunch and husband Dickie. Her legacy includes her children: Michael Everist and wife Nancy; Tracy Rodriguez and husband George; Cari Lemons and husband J.R.; her grandchildren, Cody, Connor, Melanie, Ashley, Matthew, Kyan, Christopher and wife Patricia, Joey and wife Lisa-Marie, and her great-grandchildren Brayden, Angelo, Charlotte and Bryce as well as countless friends. Memorial service information to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rodeo Austin scholarship fund with designation to the Curtis & Carolyn Calhoun Endowment. Checks can be made to Rodeo Austin and mailed to 9100 Decker Lake Road, Austin Texas 78724 or donations can be made online at RodeoAustin.com/donate. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020