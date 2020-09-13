MONTGOMERY, Carolyn Elizabeth A native Texan, Carolyn Elizabeth Nichols Montgomery, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 8, 2020, in Fredericksburg, Texas. Her funeral was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Fredericksburg Funeral Home on 2278 South Highway 87 in Fredericksburg, with gravesite services that followed at Greenwood Cemetery. Carolyn Montgomery was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1931, to Ollie and Francis H. Nichols, and they then lived in Fredericksburg until 1948 when she graduated from Fredericksburg High School. Happily, she returned to Fredericksburg to make it her home for the last 30 years of her life. When she moved to Austin in 1948, Carolyn attended business college. She pursued her career as an executive secretary with prominent business owners before joining the U.S. Treasury Department's newly-opened regional Austin office in 1965, where she remained until her retirement in 1993. In 1950, Carolyn married Donald Grant Morgan and had three sons, Rod Morgan, Larry Morgan, and Lance Avery Morgan. After their divorce in 1965, she married Clemon Lee Montgomery in 1970. Throughout their lives, Carolyn and Clemon enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing golf, and traveling extensively across the country, as well as devoting time to Clemon's career activities until his death in 2012. While living in Fredericksburg, Carolyn Montgomery became involved in several activities, including the Fredericksburg Historical Society. Her ancestors, the Braeutigam family, were one of the original settlement families in Fredericksburg and lived on the ranch that was the former Fort Martin Scott (the first U.S. military fort on the Texas frontier). In fact, Carolyn wrote an award-winning magazine essay on the family history and homestead while in high school in 1946. The property has since been restored to its original character. Carolyn Montgomery is survived by three sons that include Rod Morgan and wife, Vicki of Round Rock, and Lance Avery Morgan and husband, Rob Giardinelli of Austin. She is also survived by her grandchildren that include Lauren Gilstrap, Paige Perry, their spouses, and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who reside in Texas and the Fredericksburg area. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to the Fort Martin Scott Friends organization (https://fortmartinscottfriends.org
) or a charity of one's choice
.