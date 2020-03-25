Home

Carolyn Foster Coughran

COUGHRAN, Carolyn Foster Carol was born in Dallas, TX to Alva Lee Foster and Frances Estelle Foster on December 15, 1945. She passed away on March 21, 2020 in Austin, TX. Those left to treasure her memory are her loving husband of 39 years Ben Coughran, stepchildren Cindy Watson and her husband Mark, Jeff Coughran and his wife Leigh Anne and Jennifer Lawson and her husband Dwayne, six grandchildren and one great grandchild, a sister Sandye Uberbacher and several nephews and nieces. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Mike and Steve. Carol was best known for her charming and sweet disposition. She looked for and found the good in everyone she met. When you made friends with Carol, you had a friend for life. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at St. David's South Austin Medical Center and to the caring folks at Hospice Austin, Christopher House. Carol will rest in eternal peace in the DFW National Cemetery. Carol's legacy is that she treated everyone with kindness and love and her life was an example for all. She was a special lady and is greatly missed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 25, 2020
