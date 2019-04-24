GRIMES, Carolyn Carolyn Ruth McKee Grimes went to be with her Lord on April 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Ralph Sylvester McKee and Easter Lily Echols McKee. Carolyn Grimes was born on April 8, 1939 in Yoakum, Texas. She married the love of her life Mack Grimes on March 16, 1956. Carolyn was employed by Austin State Hospital for 28 years. Carolyn served her Lord in many different positions at various churches. Carolyn enjoyed traveling with family and friends whenever she could. Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Grimes and husband, Mack Grimes in 1988; and by her great-granddaughter, Michelle Deckard in 2005. Carolyn is survived by daughters, Kay Moore and husband Donnie of Hutto, Kellie Canady and John Moore of Austin; and son, Jon Grimes and wife Dawn of Pflugerville. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Rodney Hoes, Michael Deckard, Valerie McPherson, Daniel Moore, Jana Russell, Katelynn Canady and Jamie Montegna; as well as, 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles McKee and wife Sharon of Denton; as well as, many cousins and nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Pflugerville Nursing and Rehabilitation and the staff at San Gabriel's Hospice for their loving care for Carolyn during her final weeks. Visitation will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Chapel. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a church, a hospice group, or a . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary