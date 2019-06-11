Services Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin , TX 78705 (512) 452-8811 Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Harris-Hynson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn Harris-Hynson

Obituary Condolences Flowers HARRIS-HYNSON, Carolyn August 18, 1926 June 8, 2019 Carolyn Harris-Hynson passed away peacefully in her home in Austin on June 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Smithville, Texas on August 18, 1926. Her parents, Bess Nichols and Kinkle Harris had four daughters, known as the "Harris girls." As the youngest by ten years, she brought light and joy to all. Bess, Virginia, Marian and Carolyn enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Smithville, growing up among lots of relatives. In high school, Carolyn led the Smithville Tiger marching band as Drum Majorette. Carolyn followed her sister's footsteps by going to the University of Texas and by joining the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She graduated in 1948 with a degree in Childhood Education. While at UT, Carolyn met and married Fred Clark Chandler, Jr., from Stephenville, Texas. In 1950, they moved to Fort Stockton and began farming where they pioneered the development of raw land into cultivated cotton crops. Besides raising her two young children, Sally and Clark, she was very active in the local community. She did synchronized swimming performances in the annual Water Carnival and one summer, a solo to the music of Blue Moon. In 1962, they moved to Austin where Fred completed Law School and after graduation, they moved to New Jersey where Fred taught at Rutgers Law School and Carolyn taught in the Moorestown elementary school system. Carolyn had a flair and passion for creating a beautiful home and entertaining family and friends. She started a successful small decorating business in Philadelphia and South Jersey. In 1978, Carolyn travelled to San Miguel de Allende in Mexico to study ceramics and Spanish. Carolyn married Robert C. Hynson of Laurel, Mississippi in 1980. They began to divide their time between Laurel and San Miguel de Allende. They had a wonderful life together travelling and enjoying being with their friends. In Laurel, Carolyn was active in the Garden Club of America and the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. She also served on the Advisory Board of the New Orleans Museum of Art. After Bob passed away in the late 1980's, Carolyn returned to Austin to be near family and friends. For the past thirty years, she has been active in her church at both St. David's Episcopal and the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. She became a Stephens Minister. Also, she was very active in the Austin Art League as well as the Blanton Museum of Art. Carolyn will be remembered as a person of joy who made everyone feel uplifted and special. Her deep Christian faith guided her through life. Carolyn was a gifted teacher. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She loved Conspirare of Austin. She loved art and creating a beautiful environment. She loved Mexico, the culture and the people and sharing her home in San Miguel with friends and family over the years. Carolyn is predeceased by her parents, Bess Nichols and Kinkle Harris; her three sisters, Marian Thornberry, Bess Jones and Virginia Cockrell; and by Fred C. Chandler, Jr. and Robert C. Hynson. Survivors include her daughter, Sally Chandler, son-in-law, Mark Chalmers and granddaughter Lee Chandler-Chalmers; son Fred Clark Chandler, III and granddaughter Lauren Wendorf Chandler; granddaughter Grace Chandler Blankenship and great granddaughters Scarlett Harris and Rylie Ann Neslony. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13th at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Road, Austin, Texas, 78703. The family would like to thank Halcyon Hospice of Austin, the staff and caregivers at Westminster Manor, and especially her three guardian angel caregivers Janie Medina, Mary Basilio, and Gloria Ojeda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 5176, Austin, Texas, 78763, or St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 East 8th Street, Austin, Texas, 78701, or the Carolyn Harris-Hynson Centennial Endowment at the Blanton Museum of Art, c/o Development Staff, 200 East Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., 78712. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries