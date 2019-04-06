|
KRIEG, Carolyn Carolyn Krieg, 81 of Fredericksburg, TX passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Carolyn was born March 2, 1938 in Belton, TX, the daughter of Judge Wesley Dice and Mattie Lee Smith Dice. She married John Krieg, Jr. on June 18, 1960 in Austin, TX, and he survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Laura Elizabeth Stebe and her husband, Rich Stebe, of Litton Springs, TX, and a son, James David Krieg and his wife Leslie Immel Krieg of Fredericksburg, TX, and two grandchildren, Kirsten Krieg and husband Daniel Schneider of Fort Lauderdale, Fl, and Ashlyn Krieg of Lubbock, TX. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Hill Country Memorial Hospice. Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 6, 2019