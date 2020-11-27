ROBERSON, Carolyn Lynette Age 73, of Austin died Thursday, November 19th. She was born in Giddings, TX on November 12, 1947, a daughter of the late Alexandra Roberson and the late Ruby (Collins) Roberson. The Graveside Service of Her Life Service will be 12PM on Saturday, November 28th at St. Mary's Baptist Church Cemetery, Ledbetter, Tx. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, November 27th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.