DAVIS, Carolyn Marcelle March 22, 1944-August 4, 2020 Carolyn was the daughter of Odessa Mae Hensley & Delta Marie Whited Hensley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Ronald Lloyd Davis. A loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother she is survived by: Brothers Gene Melvin Hensley and Michael Duane Jenkins; Children Stephan Russell Davis and wife Michelle Rene'e Davis, Sherry Lynn Glidewell, Shannon Michelle Calhoun and husband Kevan Hollis Calhoun; Grandchildren Carla Michelle Davis-Walters, Preston Paul-Garett, Branden Jared, Ashley Michelle Busby, Haley Marie Glidewell, Hannah Rae Glidewell, Kevan Hollis Calhoun II, Ashley Rose Calhoun, Keaton Blaze Calhoun, Kendall Michelle Calhoun, Kennedy Laine Calhoun; Great grandchild Layla Marie Rhodes. Carol was born and raised in Austin, Texas. She graduated from Johnston High School. She worked at Southwestern Bell from the time she graduated until she retired, winning several awards over the years. She loved her work friends and they became family as well. She loved to travel out of the country every year with her girlfriends from work even learning the languages beforehand of the places she would be visiting. Carol loved music and going to concerts with her favorites being Elvis and George Strait. Carol known to most as Aunt Carol always had an open-door policy to everyone she met making them feel welcomed and loved. She treasured her role as a mother and especially as Nana. Her loving nature and quick-witted humor always putting everyone at ease in her presence. Rest in peace with Dad in Melviney! You will be missed and always loved! At this time no service has been scheduled. There will be a gathering of family and friends to be held at later date. Condolences may be sent to 2602 Pegram, Austin, Texas 78757 or donations in memory of Carolyn can be made to Hospice Austin



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store