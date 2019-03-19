MILLER, Carolyn Pepper Carolyn Pepper Miller was born in Mobile, Alabama on July 9th, 1938 just 30 minutes after her twin sister, Mada, to Alta McCollum Pepper and Horton Pepper. She passed away Sunday March 10th, 2019 in her sleep, at home, in Round Rock, Texas. Twin sisters Carolyn and Mada played professional level piano through their young life until college. Carolyn then earned her Bachelor's in Business at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, where she met her future husband Will Weatherford Miller. Carolyn and Will were married in a double ceremony with Mada and her groom, Arthur Wenske, on February 27th, 1960. Carolyn was a long time member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. She enjoyed years of helping others through her volunteer work as a member of the Helping Hand Home, the Natural Science Guild of Austin, the Woman's Symphony League and the Junior League of Austin, where she especially enjoyed serving as advertising Chairman of the first several Christmas Affairs. She served on the boards of the Thankful Hubbard Chapter of the DAR and as president of the Junior Austin Woman's Club. She and her husband were presidents of Les Patrons, which helped revitalize the Paramount Theater. In her late forties, Carolyn went back to school and earned her Master's in Education in Counseling and then her L.P.C. and L.C.D.C.. She worked for a number of years at MHMR and also had her own private practice. She loved being a therapist and helped so many people. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Will Weatherford Miller. She is survived by her sister, Mada Wenske, her daughter, Kathy Miller Henshaw (Eric), son, Will Weatherford Miller Jr. (Kim), her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister, and friend. She was a wise person, with a big heart and she will be missed. Flowers may be sent to Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home or please consider a donation to Hospice Austin. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21st at 5:30pm at Weed-Corley-Fish, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Her funeral will be held at 1:00 pm Friday March 22nd at Weed-Corley-Fish followed by a reception. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary