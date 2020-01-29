Home

Carolyn Price Obituary
PRICE, Carolyn On Sunday, January 26, 2020, the Lord called you home. Carolyn 'Carol' Sue Price Nunley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 78. Carol was born in Pampa, TX on September 2, 1941 to Elmer Nunley & Bernice Owens, who precede her in death. She is also preceded in death by her son Lanier Fowler. Much loved mother of Leland Greg Fowler (Cristina) and Rhonda Renee Hendren (Todd). Cherished grandmother of Aaron Jr., Caleb, Janiece, Chase, Elijah, Connor, Lauren, Savannah, Brittany, Tiffany and Brandon. Great grandmother of Anayah, Alexzander, Ezekiel and one more on the way. Dear sister to Dewey Nunley (Donna). Carol was a strong believer in her faith. She loved dogs and she loved sewing but most of all she loved and cherished her family members and her friends. She will be greatly missed by her best friend Elizabeth Polk. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Life Church, 115 Oak Haven Drive, Round Rock, TX on Thursday, January 30, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Funeral procession immediately after the service at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 I-35, Pflugerville, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020
