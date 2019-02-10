GRAHAM, Carroll "Lucky" R. Lt. Col. Carroll "Lucky" R. Graham, U.S. Air Force retired, passed away February 5, 2019 in Austin, TX at age 95. He was born in McKenzie Corner/ Debec, New Brunswick, Canada on May 3, 1923 to Ambrose and Velva Graham in his maternal grandmother's parlor. After growing up across the Canadian border in the U.S., he graduated from high school in Hodgson, Maine. He was drafted into the Army Air Corp in January 1943 which led to a 30-year career as a command pilot in the U.S. Air Force. Lucky was naturalized as a U.S. Citizen in Stockton, CA on May 11, 1944 and then officially awarded his pilot wings. Lucky served during WW II as a flight instructor on the B-24 Liberator bomber, in Korea flying the B-26 Marauder fighter/bomber successfully completing the mandatory 50 combat missions, during the Cold War he flew the KC-97 Stratotanker refueling B-52s and in Vietnam flying the C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft on hazardous resupply missions. He was awarded numerous medals and commendations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters and Korean and Vietnam campaign medals. While in the U.S Air Force, Lucky earned a bachelor degree in International Studies from Syracuse University in New York. After retirement from the military he went on to a second career and retired from the Texas Water Development Board. He was a founding member of the Covenant United Methodist Church, serving on the original building committee and in numerous other leadership positions. His hobbies included hunting, RVing, international travel and gardening. He was an avid Texas Longhorns fan. Lucky was married for 64 years to Dixie Graham, who passed away in 2010. He is survived by his sister Hazel Fellin of Connecticut, his son Russell Graham and wife Renee, daughter Carol Griebel and husband Tom, and daughter Joni Weber; 8 grandchildren, Brent Graham and wife Angela, Brandon Graham and wife Christie, Aron Griebel and wife Jamee, Nicholas Griebel, Joel Griebel and wife Marissa, Sasha St. Martin, Neal St. Martin and Ryan St. Martin; and 8 great-grandchildren. Lucky and his family were deeply appreciative of the Westminster Arbor nurses and staff for their dedication and support over the last four years. A private family internment with full military honors will be held for Lucky and Dixie at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary