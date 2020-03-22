|
FINDLEY, Carroll Audrey Age 94 passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home. Carroll was born in Los Angles, California, on March 18, 1925, to Jessie Mary Carroll and Audrey D. Buckley. She was raised in Denver, Colorado, where she met and married Lt. Col. Charles (Chuck) B. Findley during WWII. Chuck served in the Air Force, and together they moved more than a dozen times over Chuck's 30-year military career. Despite the challenges of raising five children while being married to a Strategic Air Command pilot, Carroll earned a college degree, Master's degree, and a teaching certificate. Carroll graduated from the University of North Texas and then taught school in Richardson, Texas, teaching at the same school as her son Randy. After Chuck retired from the Air Force they moved to Tehran, Iran, where Carroll taught at the American School from 1978 to 1979, leaving well after the Shah was overthrown. She later taught in San Jose, California, and Austin, Texas. Carroll lived in Onion Creek (Austin, Texas) for over 30 years. She passed away peacefully at her home with her sons, Randy and Lane, on March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Charle Stevens; her son-in-law, Jack Stevens; and her son, Pat Findley. She is survived by three sons and their spouses, Randy Findley and Linda Geist, Daniel and Lisa Findley, and Lane and Naomi Findley, as well as seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, Carroll loved teaching, please make donations to your favorite school. Carroll loved being a teacher, her friends, travel, golf, Bridge and Onion Creek.
