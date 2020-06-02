FASKE, Carroll Charles Carroll Charles "Butch" Faske, 69 of Brenham, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Tomball Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Faske served as Washington County Precinct 2 Constable for 31 years, and along with his brother, Morris Faske, was co-owner of Faske's Jewelry at 210 E. Main St. in Brenham. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date so that all may safely come together to honor his life and memory. Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611 www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 2, 2020.