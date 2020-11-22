1/1
Carroll Dean Hitchcock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HITCHCOCK, Carroll Dean Carroll Dean Hitchcock, beloved husband and loving father, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 67. A native Austinite, Carroll worked for the City of Austin for 20 years before retiring. Wherever he went, he was quick to connect with people through conversation and humor. You often saw him laughing and joking with family and friends. Carroll also enjoyed the outdoors and sharing his knowledge with others. This led him to joining the Boy Scouts of America where he founded Troop 407 and Troop 4277. He passed along his passion for the outdoors to his four children. Carroll loved to be involved in his community, including being an active member of the Windermere HOA board for over 15 years where he loved to coordinate community events for his neighbors. A devout man, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pflugerville for over 30 years. In his retirement, Carroll was a dedicated school bus driver for Pflugerville I.S.D. where he shaped and guided children of all ages. Carroll is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty of Georgetown, daughter Katie of Georgetown, sons Stephen of Austin, Kevin and wife Marina of Hutto, and Adam and wife Brittney of San Francisco along with three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert and wife Carol, nephews Brandon and Tim. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 24, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Decker United Methodist Church Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
5128632564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved