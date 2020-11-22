HITCHCOCK, Carroll Dean Carroll Dean Hitchcock, beloved husband and loving father, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 67. A native Austinite, Carroll worked for the City of Austin for 20 years before retiring. Wherever he went, he was quick to connect with people through conversation and humor. You often saw him laughing and joking with family and friends. Carroll also enjoyed the outdoors and sharing his knowledge with others. This led him to joining the Boy Scouts of America where he founded Troop 407 and Troop 4277. He passed along his passion for the outdoors to his four children. Carroll loved to be involved in his community, including being an active member of the Windermere HOA board for over 15 years where he loved to coordinate community events for his neighbors. A devout man, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pflugerville for over 30 years. In his retirement, Carroll was a dedicated school bus driver for Pflugerville I.S.D. where he shaped and guided children of all ages. Carroll is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty of Georgetown, daughter Katie of Georgetown, sons Stephen of Austin, Kevin and wife Marina of Hutto, and Adam and wife Brittney of San Francisco along with three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert and wife Carol, nephews Brandon and Tim. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 24, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Decker United Methodist Church Cemetery.