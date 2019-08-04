|
|
MCCAMANT, Carroll Eugene Chief Warrant Officer-4, U.S. Army (Retired) Carroll Eugene McCamant, was born December 17, 1924 at Altus, (Franklin County) Arkansas, to Clyde and Susie McCamant. Carroll was the eighth child of four boys and four girls. Their father died in a coal mining accident on August 25, 1926. His mother remarried later and bore four more children (two boys and two girls). Life was not easy during The Great Depression and the Dust Bowl years. Carroll's step father was also a coal miner. Difficult as it was, his mother managed to keep everyone fed and clothed. Although Carroll's two oldest brothers left home in 1928, the rest stayed together until World War II. Carroll served his country from 1948 to 1974 with an additional 12 years (until age 62) in the Ready Reserves mandatory for Regular Army Warrant Officers. Carroll passed away peacefully at his Canyon Lake home July 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gertraud (Trudy) K. McCamant. He is survived by his three children, Frank and wife Donna, Bruce and wife Diane, and Becky Bradbury and husband Rick, ten grandchildren, and three (soon to be four) great grandchildren. Carroll's joys in life, in addition to his family, were fishing, baseball, classical music, and woodworking. He would easily strike up a conversation with anyone and was well known for his sharp mind and impressive memory for facts, data, and dates. A private family service with military honors will be held at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations to Hope Hospice New Braunfels (www.hopehospice.net)
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019