MCATEE, Carroll Ray Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son, Carroll Ray McAtee (or Mac to his friends), 89, died due to complications of an accident on November 22, 2019, at Olin E. Teague Veteran's Medical Center in Temple, Texas. He was born September 28, 1930 in Austin, Texas, the son of Edgar and Hazel McAtee. Carroll enjoyed working with his hands, building and creating anything related to woodwork. He loved telling stories and jokes, and his laughter was contagious. His favorite pastimes were playing golf and watching movies. His favorite place to visit was Oklahoma where he spent time with family and frequented the casinos. Carroll attended Palm Elementary School, Allen Junior High School, Austin High School, and graduated from Buda High School, Class of 1949. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy for 21 years and retired in 1969 as a Petty Officer First Class (PO1). He felt that he was one of the lucky ones. Carroll soon after worked for the City of Austin as the city's very first male Meter Maid. He transferred into the Water Department and retired after 18 years; followed by another 10 years with the Jonah Water Special Utility District. After the Navy, he married his loving wife, Martha Carol McAtee, and they settled in Georgetown, Texas. They celebrated 46 years of marriage in August. Carroll was a loyal life member of the Post No. 12161 of Buda, the American Legion, the Disabled American Veteran's (DAV) Organization, and the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) Branch 201. In addition to his parents, Carroll was predeceased by a brother, James E. McAtee, 75. Surviving in addition to his wife, Martha Carol McAtee, are his children, Tereasa Miller and her husband, David, Tommy Smith, Debra Smith, Linda Zwiener and her husband, John, Gina M. Stewart, Laura Jimenez and her husband, Joe; 12 grandchildren, Shannon Drachenberg, Shawna Stewart, Amber Hartje, Amy Talbert, Daniel Miller, William Kelley, Tyler Stewart, Ashley Smith, Tiffany Grace, Anna Brown, Jacob Jimenez, James Jimenez; and 17 great-grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Austin Peel & Son Funeral Home at 10a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, 607 Anderson Ln. E, Austin, TX. 78752. Followed by a military graveside service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 TX-195, Killeen, TX 76542 at 3:00 p.m. on December 9, 2019. Those who wish to remember Carroll in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Post No. 12161 of Buda, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Organization Chapter 4 Lone Star Location, the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) Branch 201, or to the in his name.
