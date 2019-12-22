|
|
CHAMPLIN, Cary Timothy Cary Timothy Champlin, born July 10, 1976 in Canoga Park, CA, was taken on July 26, 2019, to join his father, Terry Milton Champlin, Uncles William and Richard Champlin and Abel Cano, Aunt Patricia Champlin and generations of family in Heaven. At 43, he'd lived and made friends in CA, IL, WA and finally, Austin, TX. He had an open heart and mind, nearly always with a dimpled-smile and curiously, welcoming spirit; after 30 mins, you felt like a friend. He enjoyed connecting with people over music, art of all sorts, food, living and the universe and he really listened to people and cared about their story. Cary was extremely creative and authentic, always wanting to collaborate in artistic ways and he enjoyed empowering others. He also gave the best hugs. Cary leaves behind his son, Milo, his mother, Caroline Cano of CA, his person, Angela Parker of TX, ex-wife, Echo Nord of IL, half-brothers, Chris and Matthew, and so many special friends he'd gained on his journey. Cary may your soul forever rest in peace as you are greatly missed. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019