SMITH, Caryl Ann Caryl Ann Smith of Georgetown, Texas passed away peacefully from complications of pancreatic cancer surrounded by family and friends on May 21, 2020. Caryl was born in Dallas, West Virginia on March 27, 1937. She was raised on a farm with her parents, Lois Kathleen Archer and Harry McClellan Lydick, and her younger siblings: Pam, Roger and Janis - where she developed her lifelong passion for horses, dogs, wildflowers, wildlife and wild places. After graduating from high school in Parsons, WV, she married James Blair Smith and moved to Morgantown where she worked as a bank teller while he studied mechanical engineering at WVU. After his graduation, they moved to Lancaster, Ohio and Lexington, before settling on a farm in Cynthiana, Kentucky where they raised cattle, horses, chickens, cucumbers and tobacco. She raised and trained pleasure horses and jumpers on her cherished Bittersweet Farm until they moved to Texas in 1976. After moving to Georgetown, she raised and trained Siberian Huskies in Serenada, and taught canine obedience classes. While raising her three children, she graduated from Central Texas College. She also weaved, knitted and sewed many beautiful heirlooms for her family and friends over the years, and occasionally left her teenager children stunned by her "luck" at Trivial Pursuit. As a testament to her many talents, Caryl was commissioned to execute the stained-glass windows of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Round Rock. She also enjoyed tennis and sailing, and was an able first mate on several winning races with her husband Jim at the Austin Yacht Club, and hosted "pickin' and singin' parties" with her family and friends. She trekked through the Rockies with her friends and their dogs, and took scuba diving trips to Mexico with her family. She loved gardening, and cultivated roses, African violets, orchids and other flowers throughout her life. After training her certified therapy dogs, she regularly visited grade schools and veterans' homes to help with reading and mental health programs. She loved dog-sledding and standing by the ocean. Caryl and Jim were married for 52 years. After he passed in 2008, she eventually settled in Sun City, where she enjoyed many friendships at the dog park, the card table and throughout her neighborhood. She is survived by her siblings and her three children: Stephanie Stanfield of Rio Hondo Texas, James Smith of Alexandria, Virginia; and Scott Smith of Lynchburg, Virginia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her steadfast furry companion Skye. Her life and memory will be celebrated at a private service to be held at a later date, where her ashes will be scattered with roses and orchids near Lake Travis with those of her husband and their dogs. Her legacy will be carried in the hearts of her beloved family and friends for years to come.



