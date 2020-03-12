|
WORTH, Catherine Christine Cobb Catherine Christine (Christi) Cobb Worth, aka "Sparkles", age 51, went to dance with the angels on February 28, 2020 in Austin, TX surrounded by her loving family. Christi's adventure began on January 12, 1969, in Houston, Texas where she grew up in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest area and graduated from Waltrip High School with numerous accolades and honors. She received her B.A. in English from the University of Texas at Austin, later returning to Houston where she received her law degree from the University of Houston, serving as Articles Editor for the prestigious Law Review. In her varied positions throughout her career, she kept the good of others firmly in her sights. Christi was a mother first and foremost. Above all, she treasured her son Alex and was enormously proud of him. Deeply principled and unfailingly compassionate, Christi was keenly aware and appreciative of the strengths and struggles of others and always offered a loving heart and accepting ear. Her ability to instantly connect with people was awe-inspiring and truly unforgettable. Aside from her extraordinary intellect, Christi had an array of artistic talents. She loved writing, art, dance and music and used them all to express the many facets of herself. She loved being outdoors, especially in the mountains or at the beach, and her adventurous spirit led her to experiences like a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway. Christi often joked that in her second career she would be a comedian, and everyone who knew her would agree that she had exceptional wit and a sense of humor that kept us all laughing. Most importantly, she was our bright light, always looking for the good in others and we are so blessed to have had her in our lives. Christi was predeceased by her mother, Lenora Jean Cobb Rasmussen. Loved ones who will miss her until they meet again include her father, Ronald Cobb; her son, Alex Chester; her siblings, Debra Cobb, Scott Cobb, Julie Perez, and Jenny Seger; as well as her eight adored nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her fiancé, friend and favorite "cookie", Craig Parker, as well as her best friend of 40+ years, Kelly Hansen, aka "Dove" as Christi called her. Christi's family will honor her with a private celebration of her life in the beautiful Texas hill country, commemorated with the release of doves, but not to be complete without an abundance of glitter and sparkles thrown in just for her. If you would like to honor Christi, please consider making a donation in lieu of flowers, to Caritas of Austin, a non-profit organization that works to prevent and end homelessness, a cause for which Christi felt very strongly. Donations can be made online at https://www.caritasofaustin.org/donate/give or mailed directly to: Caritas of Austin PO Box 1947 Austin, TX 78767 Our "weather girl" CC would want us all to know that the weather in Heaven is perfect!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020