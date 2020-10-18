RAMSEY, Catherine Jayne (Zeagler) (1949-2020) A resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, Catherine Jayne (Zeagler) Ramsey died on October 8, 2020, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, Louisiana. Born in Lufkin, Texas, on January 14, 1949, Cathy graduated from Lufkin High School in 1967 and received a B.A. in sociology from the University of Texas in 1971. An ardent animal lover, it was no surprise that Cathy sought employment with the local shelter in Austin. Known affectionately as "Ziggy" by her husband and co-workers, she handled both intake and adoptions. Those who surrendered a pet for no good reason were subjected to the "stink eye," while adopters who met her exacting standards were treated to a brilliant smile. She was like a mother hen to the rest of the staff and an excellent trainer of new employees. Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Marshall Ramsey, and her parents, Charles Lee and Betty (Olsen) Zeagler. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to South Texas Aussie Rescue and Austin Pets Alive.



