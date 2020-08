SCHILTZ , Catherine Louise April 27, 1950 - July 15, 2020, firstborn of Arthur Schiltz and Beverly Hubbell. Cathy was Executive VP of the Texas Land Title Association for 20 years, the first female ever elected to lead the Texas Society of Association Executives and served on the board of the Austin Humane Society. Cathy is survived by her sons, Joseph and Daniel Lancaster, her mother and her siblings. For her full obituary, please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/CatherineSchiltz/