WOODHOUSE, Catherine Molenary Catherine Molenary Woodhouse, born September 8, 1929, passed away quietly in her home during the early morning hours of Aug 2, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Michael Woodhouse and his wife Margaret, of Farmington Hills, Michigan; Caryn Woodhouse and her husband Gene Lamka, of Santa Rosa, California; Betsy Woodhouse, of Austin, Texas; Thomas Woodhouse and his wife Patricia, of Austin, Minnesota. Catherine is also survived by her four grandchildren; Jennifer Burrier of Rutland, Vermont; Trevor Burrier of Austin, Texas; Robin Woodhouse, of Austin, Minnesota and Samuel Woodhouse of Austin, Minnesota. She was also the proud Great-Grandmother of four boys; James, Logan, William, and Graham. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett Woodhouse. Catherine was the only child of Peter and Anna Molenary. She was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated from Holy Angels High School in 1947. She met and married her husband James Woodhouse, while he was attending Tulane University. She then traveled the world as a Navy Officer's wife; living in Hawaii, the Philippines, and Alaska, among other places, before retiring in Frederick, Maryland. She eventually relocated to Central Texas in 1994. Catherine was an avid gardener, with her favorite activities being tending her large vegetable garden and growing orchids. Catherine was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. She would often have the TV and the radio tuned to the game at the same time, for "better coverage" of the game. She also enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in South Austin. After private services, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to consider a donation to Wreaths Across America, to remember and honor fallen U.S. Veterans.



