|
|
MORAGNÉ, Catherine Theresa Catherine Theresa Moragné, 96, passed away on September 24, 2019, in Austin, TX. She was born on August 30, 1923 to John Louis Kelley and Olive Elizabeth Smith Kelley in Oxnard, California. Catherine was surrounded by farmers, ranchers and cowboys, but she had other interests. Like her mother, she was a Girl Scout and particularly enjoyed school. She was the first in her family to attend college, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from UCLA in 1944, majoring in Spanish with secondary education certification. She taught at Moorpark Memorial Union High School before returning to UCLA to study for an MA in Spanish. When she had nearly completed her degree, Catherine was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of State Information Agency to teach English at the Binational Center in São Paulo, Brazil. She taught there for three years and ran a summer institute to train Brazilian teachers of English. On her way back to Brazil after a visit home, she met John Moragné, a Texan traveling on business to Rio de Janeiro. He visited her in São Paulo and also a week later when she was transferred to Porto Alegre. It was there where he proposed, and she accepted a very short courtship to an almost 66-year marriage. After marrying on October 17, 1953 in São Paulo, they boarded a cruise ship to begin a new life together in New York City. Although Catherine loved Manhattan, they moved to Yorktown Heights, NY to raise their children. Catherine was very active in the Yorktown schools and was president of the PTA and the American Field Service, and for a while, taught Spanish at the high school. She made lifelong friends in the community and in her gourmet luncheon and dinner groups. In 1988, Catherine and John retired to Austin, Texas to be closer to their daughter Michèle and son-in-law Amândio. Settling in Lakeway, they enjoyed cultural events in Austin, boat rides on Lake Travis, traveling overseas and to visit family and friends. Catherine particularly enjoyed her work with the Ballet Austin Guild which she continued after moving to Querencia in 2007. One of her greatest joys was being able to share her granddaughters' lives as they grew up nearby. She also loved frequent visits from son John, his wife, Kim, and their three children as well as visiting them in the San Francisco area and taking trips in California. Catherine was preceded in death by her brother John L. Kelley Jr. and son-in-law Amândio Silva. She is survived by her husband John; daughter Michèle Moragné e Silva; son John Jr. (Kim Young); grandchildren Marisa and Sabrina Silva, Hutch, Tyler, and Danielle Moragné; and brother Michael Kelley (Merrie). There will be a Memorial Service for Catherine on Saturday, November 2nd at Emmaus Catholic Parish in Lakeway at 2:30 pm and a Celebration of Life at Querencia at Barton Creek in Austin on Sunday, November 3rd from 4-5:30 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019