TOMPSON, Catherine W. Catherine W. Tompson passed away on October 3, 2020 after a long battle with COVID-19 less than a month before her 83rd birthday. Born in Mexico, MO, on October 31, 1937, to Catherine Mable and Ray Arthur Witschey, Catherine spent her growing up years in Chicago with her parents and beloved younger sister Libby. She loved to tell stories about swimming in Lake Michigan and ice skating while wrapped up in wool during the cold Illinois winter. She moved back to Mexico, MO, after high school and met James Donald Tompson a local boy who was charmed by this beautiful girl from the big city. With her off to Knox College in Galesburg, IL, and he off to the Citadel in South Carolina, they still managed to keep that spark of love alive. After receiving her B.A., Catherine taught elementary school in Springfield, IL, for a year before marrying James. With his military career, the young family moved numerous times, living in Fort Knox, KY, Springfield, MO, Nuremburg Germany, Lawton, OK, and Fort Hood, TX; during that time they were blessed with four daughters. Ultimately they settled in Austin in 1975. After James died suddenly in 1980, Catherine raised her four daughters (ages 11, 14, 16 and 18) alone. Her resilience and love for her children shown through these hard times. In her later years she transferred this love to the special needs children with whom she worked at Lanier High School in Austin. Catherine loved travel, music, knitting and needlework, her church, and, most of all, family. She was adventurous, traveling to many parts of the world, including Russia, Europe, the UK, Australia, Panama, and Costa Rica. If she couldn't find a partner to join her, she went anyway! She loved trying new things, be it food or activities. Well into her 70's she was still known to strap on a pair of ice skates, go down a chute at the water park or sled down a snowy hill. Always invested in her health and fitness, she made her YMCA an important part of her daily life. She ushered for the Austin Symphony for 35 years, taking every opportunity to enjoy live classical music. She adored the opera in particular. Not just an observer, Catherine played the piano and sang, as a member of her high school and college singing groups, her church choir and the Senior Singers (an adult chorus in Waco, TX). Throughout her life Catherine showed creativity in her needlework, sewing beautiful clothing and Halloween costumes for her children and granddaughters, knitting lovely warm sweaters for her grandsons, and embroidering detailed artwork. A woman of faith, committed to prayer and service, Catherine was a long time member of Crestview United Methodist Church in Austin, TX, and, during her years living in Waco, was active in the Lake Shore Baptist Church. Catherine always made time to serve others, providing breakfast to the homeless in Austin, teaching night classes to special needs adults, reading to children in an under-resourced school, sponsoring children through World Vision, and leading Bible Study Fellowship. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Stedman and brother-in-law Richard R. Stedman of Columbus, OH, and a niece and nephews. She was a steadfast presence, the matriarch of a large and loving family. She leaves behind daughter Virginia Elizabeth MacDonald and son-in-law James R. MacDonald of Buda, TX, daughter Martha Catherine Tompson and son-in-law Mark A. Richardson of Winchester, MA, daughter Rebecca Evelyn Tompson and son-in-law Leslie S. Pitt of Austin, TX, and daughter Rachel Ihlene Anderson and son-in-law Michael C. Anderson of Pfluggerville, TX. She also leaves 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Our gratitude goes to Parsons House, whose wonderful staff provided her a warm and loving home in her later years, and to Buckner Villas and Hospice Austin, who provided tender and attentive care during the last months of her life. It is with greatest love that she enters into the Heavenly Presence of God. She will be buried with the love of her life James Donald Tompson in the National Cemetery at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio; they will be reunited after 40 years.