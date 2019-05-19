|
HARRIS, Cathy Cathy Harris 62, of Star Harbor peacefully passed away Friday May 10 at The Hospice of East Texas from metastatic lung cancer. Her life was a celebration of faith, family, friends and serving others. Her bright smile and positive outlook ensured that she never met a stranger and was a joy to be around. Renovating and decorating were her passion, accomplishing the extraordinary in building and operating the Yellow House Bed and Breakfast in Salado TX. A memorial service will be held on May 25 at 11am at Park Hills Baptist Church in Austin. Cathy is survived by her husband Brian; children, Danielle and Brian Jr.; sister Sharon and father Jesse. She is preceded in death by her mother Fairie. Memorial donations may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler TX 75701 www.hospiceofeasttexas.org
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019