WENDLANDT, Cavitt Foster Cavitt Foster Wendlandt, 59, of Austin, Texas, retired from the Attorney General of Texas as being one of the greatest Board Certified Eminent Domain Trial Lawyers to represent the great state of Texas, died suddenly at his home Monday, June 10, 2019. Cavitt was born in Austin, Texas on October 30, 1959 at midnight, which he said garnered him the privilege of celebrating his birthday on October 30th and 31st which he fully took advantage of every year. Cavitt was the middle-child to Walter and Shirley Wendlandt with his brother James being the eldest and his brother Bill the youngest. Cavitt is preceded in death by his father Walter and his mother Shirley Wendlandt whom he cherished, his grandparents General James E. and Estelle Taylor whom he adored. He is survived by his loving daughter Morgan Wendlandt and his devoted wife Linda Wendlandt, his loyal and steadfast brothers James Wendlandt and Bill Wendlandt and their wives, five nieces and nephews, and four cousins and their families. Cavitt resided in Austin, Texas most all of his life. He loved the Texas Hill Country and the rolling hills of Westlake where he grew up. When asked where he'd like to vacation most or retire to one day, he'd always answer "Austin, Texas 1975". Cavitt enjoyed the Boy Scouts throughout his youth, Camp Friday Mountain being a favorite memory, and was proud of earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He was actively involved with First English Lutheran Church where his family attended and maintained a life-long relationship with Pastor Merle Franke who would eventually marry Cavitt and his wife Linda. Cavitt loved sports all of his life, not only playing them himself, but watching and supporting youth in sports. He coached Little League baseball and his daughter's basketball teams over the years. After graduating from Westlake High School in 1977 Cavitt had a brief stint at New Mexico State University to play football, but that was too far away from his family so on to Blinn College he went for a semester. Next he took on Texas A&M for a year, then Quantico for The United States Marine Corps Officer Candidates School, followed by Southwest Texas State University (Texas State University now) where he earned his B.A. in Criminal Justice in 1981. Finally, in 1984 he began his long career as an attorney by attending Texas Tech University Law School. Upon graduating from law school in 1987 he began practicing law for the Attorney General of Texas. In 1989 he became a Texas Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer. He tried innumerous cases over the decades including everything from Tort litigation to Eminent Domain to Oil and Gas, Real Estate to a Will contest. He often quoted Nelson Mandela by stating, "I never lose. I either win or learn", and then he'd add, "or I'll win on appeal". Cavitt and his wife, Linda Wendlandt, met in the summer of 1981 and married on December 28, 1984. They loved one another deeply and were best of friends for 39 years. Cavitt's greatest joy though came with the birth of their daughter, Morgan Marie Wendlandt on August 20, 1998. A father was never more enamored and proud of a little girl and as she grew into a young adult she was his absolute pride and joy. His greatest gift to her was instilling in her all of his finest qualities to share with the world and do great things too. Cavitt was a great man who did many great things for many people. Along the journey of his life he acquired countless friends, vast experiences, and numerous stories to regale. We will remember him for all of his good deeds, his kind and caring ways, his stories, and his love for his family and friends. His was a great life, we are left to remember his huge capacity for goodness and mourn what could have been. The road goes on forever, but Cavitt's story never ends. The family would like to invite you to attend a Celebration of Life for Cavitt on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8pm, hosted by Linda and Morgan Wendlandt at Hog Heaven, 491 Hog Hollow Rd. , Dripping Springs, Texas 78620. An additional celebration will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 6 pm, hosted by James and Bill Wendlandt at Saengerrunde Hall (Scholz Garten), 1607 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin, Texas 78701. In lieu of flowers, because he would think flowers are silly for him, we are asking that you donate to the Toody Byrd Scholarship Foundation, ChildFund, or WAYA if you would like to do so as he supported youth. There will be a private graveside service at a later date for immediate family. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 19, 2019