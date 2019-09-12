Home

Cecil Greer Farrington

FARRINGTON, Cecil Greer April 10, 1927- September 3, 2019 Cecil lived a long dedicated life. He passed away on the evening of September 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Betty Jo Farrington and their daughters, Becky Small and Julie Farrington. Cecil served in the Navy as a young man and later retired as a mechanical engineer from Shell Oil Co. He was artistic, creative, and loved studying the Bible and sharing his studies with others. By his request, there will be no formal service. Please share your memories with his family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 12, 2019
