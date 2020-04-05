|
DOSS, Celia Eleanor (Dolly) January 10, 1922 March 29, 2020 Dolly Doss, 98, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Austin, TX. Dolly, as she was nicknamed by her Grandpa Fuller when she was a toddler, was raised in Burns, KS by Harold & Lucille (Fuller) Bender. She married Harry Doss, who preceded her in death after over 70 years of marriage. Dolly was the creator of a large, loving family; a cultivator of a vast circle of dear friends; a faithful follower of Christ; and an excellent card and Chicken Foot player. The oldest of three sisters, Dolly outlived both Joy and Nancy. She was fond of her sisters' children and grandchildren and gave them special care and attention after her sisters passed away. She had a great wit and excellent memory - especially for people. She remembered everyone's birthdays with cards and letters. A good cook, she made nibblers and oyster crackers for Christmas presents. Her recipes are recorded in a family cookbook so she will be remembered in the years to come as her daughter and sons, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren make her sugar molasses cookies and French silk pie. Her 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren will miss her. Dolly and Harry were faithful and active members of the United Methodist Church in every community in which they lived which included Wichita and Independence, KS, Aurora, Rolla, and Higginsville, MO; Grants and Gallup, NM; Lufkin, Onalaska; and Austin, TX, where Dolly honed her Chicken Foot skills as a member of the Tarrytown Christian Adult Fellowship (CAF). She rarely ever in her 98 years missed Sunday church services. One of her favorite verses was Micah 6:8 "He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Luke Mathabela, her 11 year old great grandson, called her the Spirit of the family. The family is comforted to know that Dolly was sung Amazing Grace in her final hours by the staff at Gracy Woods Nursing Center. Her children are: Michael Doss, Corpus Christi, TX: Cheryl Haywood (Alan), Austin, TX: David Doss (Kathy), Kansas City, MO; James Doss (Sally), Lenexa, KS; and Stephen Doss, Fountain Hills, AZ. She was preceded in death by daughters-in-law Pat Doss and Evelyn Doss. Interment will occur at a future date where she will be laid to rest with most of her family at Highland Cemetery in Winfield, KS. Memorials may be made to Tarrytown United Methodist Church or to the Harold and Lucille Bender Scholarship at Southwestern College, Winfield, KS. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020