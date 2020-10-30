RUIZ, Celia Esther Age 72, of Austin, passed away Monday, October 26th after a long battle with cancer. She was born in San Antonio, Tx, and graduated from St. Mary's University as a member of one of the earliest co-ed classes. Work took her to D.C., then to Austin to start a family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. Ruiz. Celia is survived by her two children, Daniel and wife Julia, Celeste and husband Tim; three grandchildren; sister, Mary Louise Flores and husband Pete of San Antonio. Viewing to be held Sunday, Nov. 1st at Weed-Corley-Fish on S. Congress from 2:00 pm 5:00 pm with Rosary to begin at 5:00 pm. Funeral Mass 10:00 am on Monday, Nov. 2nd at St. Ignatius Church. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Time will be available to pay respects, however capacities will be limited to 60 at Funeral Home and Cemetery, and 200 at Church due to ongoing COVID restrictions. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com