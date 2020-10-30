1/1
Celia Esther Ruiz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUIZ, Celia Esther Age 72, of Austin, passed away Monday, October 26th after a long battle with cancer. She was born in San Antonio, Tx, and graduated from St. Mary's University as a member of one of the earliest co-ed classes. Work took her to D.C., then to Austin to start a family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. Ruiz. Celia is survived by her two children, Daniel and wife Julia, Celeste and husband Tim; three grandchildren; sister, Mary Louise Flores and husband Pete of San Antonio. Viewing to be held Sunday, Nov. 1st at Weed-Corley-Fish on S. Congress from 2:00 pm 5:00 pm with Rosary to begin at 5:00 pm. Funeral Mass 10:00 am on Monday, Nov. 2nd at St. Ignatius Church. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Time will be available to pay respects, however capacities will be limited to 60 at Funeral Home and Cemetery, and 200 at Church due to ongoing COVID restrictions. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
5124421446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved