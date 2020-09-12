1/1
Chandragiri Dinaker Rao
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chandragiri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAO, Chandragiri Dinaker Chandragiri Dinaker Rao, popularly known as "CD", longtime Austin resident, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 81. He came to the US from India in 1972, and earned his PhD in Chemical Engineering from UT Austin in 1978. He worked for the Texas state government in radiation control till 1999. He taught engineering at UT Austin and ACC (1994-2008). Teaching was his passion and it was fitting that he left us on Teacher's Day. He was also a founding member of the Indian Classical Music Circle of Austin. CD is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jyotsna, daughters Ashlesha and Ashwini and their families. He was a father figure and mentor for many. His warm personality will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved