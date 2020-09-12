RAO, Chandragiri Dinaker Chandragiri Dinaker Rao, popularly known as "CD", longtime Austin resident, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 81. He came to the US from India in 1972, and earned his PhD in Chemical Engineering from UT Austin in 1978. He worked for the Texas state government in radiation control till 1999. He taught engineering at UT Austin and ACC (1994-2008). Teaching was his passion and it was fitting that he left us on Teacher's Day. He was also a founding member of the Indian Classical Music Circle of Austin. CD is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jyotsna, daughters Ashlesha and Ashwini and their families. He was a father figure and mentor for many. His warm personality will be missed.



