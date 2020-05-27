Home

Viewing
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Chanrith Sar Obituary
SAR, Chanrith Chanrith Sar (Rith) , 66, was called to his next journey in life on May 14th, 2020 at 2.19 am. He left this world peacefully in his home surrounded by his children. At the age of 18, he migrated to the United States from his home Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Rith was an amazing man, generous, honest, humble and lived in every moment by his own rules. Rith was an active member in the Cambodian Community and enjoyed vollyball and roller skating, where he met most of his Austin family. Rith was an incredible father that loved his family endlessly, his children were his world. He is survived by his family Mary Fabian, Sythan Meas, sisters Soy Sar, Sovar Sar, and Savoeun Sar. His children Adrian Fabian, Chris Fabian, Brandy Fabian, Rex Sarchan, Deidre Sarchan, Caroline Sar, and Patrick Sar. Five Grandchildren Natalie Fabian, Mariah Fabian, Jasmine Salinas, Christian Fabian and Victoria Matamoros. He is predeceased by his parents his Father Chan Sar and Mother Mao Phon. The Viewing service will be held on Wednesday May 27th Hours: 10 am 3 pm Austin-Peel and Son Funeral Home 607 E. Anderson Lane Austin, TX 78752
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 27, 2020
