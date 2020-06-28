TARVER, Charles A. J. My beloved husband passed away in the early morning hours of June 24, 2020 at Seton NW hospital. He fought valiantly for the last many years, first with COPD, then a bilateral lung transplant in 2013, then throat cancer three times! Whatever health problems he had to battle, he always fought with grace and always won until now. I was so lucky to have had him in my life for almost 45 years, 42 years as his wife. He was born in San Antonio on August 2,1941 but lived his whole life in Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents George E. and Patricia Crowell Tarver, his first wife and mother of his daughters, Susan Edgar, his brother Darrell and son-in-law John Mason. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Butler Tarver, 2 devoted daughters Tracy Tarver and Sharon Simpson and her husband Bobby, two step-sons, Michael Johnston and wife Stephanie, David Johnston and wife Lisa, a combined total of 8 grandchildren, Danielle Simpson Michael, Skylar Simpson and wife Lynnsi, Randa Simpson, Sean Mason, Brianna Mason, Marilena Goldenbaum, Katharina Goldenbaum and Johanna Johnston, 2 great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Michael and Willow Simpson, his sister Carolyn Meyer and nephews Brant and Dierk Meyer. His career with the State of Texas lasted for 35 years with both the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Rehabilitation Commission after which he was able to enjoy many years of glorious retirement. He was as fine a man as you would ever meet, he would help anybody with anything at any time. He loved his family, he loved photography, woodworking, tinkering and figuring out how things worked. He was a man who loved to talk and when the final bout of throat cancer left him unable to speak for the last 2 weeks of his life, it was a cruel irony. His family and friends will miss him forever. Because of Covid-19, no services are planned at this time.



